Medical Monday: New Year’s Resolutions

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As the new year approaches, many start thinking of making resolutions, but how do you stick with those resolutions? It’s a tradition for many, making New Year Resolutions, but many find them hard to stick with. Jesse Higgins, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Director of Integrated Mental Health for Northern Light AR Gould, has some advice on what to be thinking about when setting a long term goal. “I think it’s helpful to have a vision of what you would like things to look like over the long term. A kind of non specific general goal that you’re moving toward. Even if it’s something as broad as I’d like to be a healthier person. I would you know like to be a good role model for my children and I want them to see the way that I’m acting and behave similarly and for me to feel proud of that. I think those are good long term, big goals to think about. And then you can sort of chop it up into little short term goals that might inch you a little bit closer to that.” says Higgins.

Higgins has tips on how to help meet those short term goals to reach the long term goal. She says, “Get a 2023 calendar and put some things on the calendar. If that’s going for a walk a few days a week, if that is going to the gym, if it’s cleaning your house every Saturday, whatever that might be put that down on your calendar and hold yourself accountable to it. See if there’s anybody else you know who has a similar goal, so you can hold each other accountable to that.”

Higgins adds, keep the goals realistic and something you know you can achieve. Higgins has one more thing to keep in mind when making the changes to meet your goals. “I think it’s important to remember a few things. One is that a behavior or habit change takes at least a few weeks of consistently doing that to stick. The first couple of weeks are always the hardest; they always feel unnatural and bizarre because you’re pushing yourself into a behavior that’s an entirely new pattern or habit. So whether you’re stopping doing something or starting something new, really sticking with it for at least a few weeks consistently will sort of, all of a sudden you just sort of notice that it’s easier to continue with the new pattern than it is to stop doing it.”

If you need help making health changes reach out to your primary care physician and they can direct you on who to talk to.

