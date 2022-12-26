A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.

Friday Night's Wind Gust Reports (WAGM-TV)

This morning’s weather setup show’s a slightly active pattern for us going into this week. High pressure is setting up over the southeastern U.S. resulting in nice weather working up the east coast. This high pressure will be far enough away that we’ll see a few weak disturbances moving through this week, resulting in a few rounds of scattered snow showers. While i don’t think accumulations will be much, a light fluffy snow is expected, meaning we could also be looking at the potential for blowing snow going into midweek.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today are expected to reach the upper teens and lower 20s. These high temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below the average high temperature for the day, but southwesterly winds and wind gusts will continue to make it feel even colder outside. Wind chills through the morning hours continue to feel like the single digits for a lot of spots. The cold air remains in place as winds continue for many during the day. Make sure to grab an extra layer as you step outside today, as feels like temperatures really don’t improve through much of the day. By the evening hours there will likely be some slight improvement as winds lighten up going into the overnight hours but feels like temperatures will still be hovering around the zero-degree mark. It’s not until Tuesday morning that feels like temperatures will be closer to the actual air temperatures. Low temperatures tonight will be like this morning, falling back into the upper single digits and lower teens. Southwesterly winds could be a bit gusty still, but not as gusty as what we’re seeing during the day today.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (1 PM Monday) (WAGM-TV)

