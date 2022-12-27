Chilly Temperatures Continue Tomorrow Along with Snow Shower Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy monday. This evening’s weather setup shows a couple weak disturbances and troughs sitting back off to our west. These are expected to work through each day over the next few days, resulting in multiple chances for snow showers. Right now, the activity looks to be most widely scattered tomorrow, with more widespread activity expected Wednesday and Thursday. All three days temperatures are expected to remain chilly, meaning a lot of the snow that falls will be the light fluffy snow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight will be similar to this morning, falling back into the upper single digits and lower teens. Southwesterly winds could be a bit gusty still, but not as gusty as what we’re seeing during the day today. Tuesday morning brings the chances for some scattered snow showers to the region. At this point the best chance for these looks to be late morning going into the afternoon. Keep in mind these snow showers could put down a quick coating to an inch of light fluffy snow, which will likely continue to blow around during the day. Snow showers are expected to taper off by the afternoon, before some clearing occurs late in the day. Cloud cover looks to increase once again Tuesday night, out ahead of another round of snow showers expected going into Wednesday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Feels-like temperatures continue to remain chilly going through the rest of the overnight hours. By tomorrow, we will be looking at some slight improvement in terms of feels like temperatures, but they’ll still be on the colder side in the upper single digits and lower teens. Colder air works into the region during the evening and overnight hours, resulting in feels like temperatures falling back into the single digits below zero for many locations. This will be some of the coolest air we’ve seen so far this season but is short-lived as temperatures begin to warm back up going into Wednesday.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (10 PM Tuesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

