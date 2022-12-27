Snow Showers This Morning Will be Paired with Windchills Continuing to Fall Back

Vanessa's Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we did have a chance at seeing some sunshine into the afternoon, but clouds quickly filled back in overnight. The clouds continue this morning, but we will have a couple chances for snow showers through the next couple of hours.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a few troughs off to our west. Those are essentially weak disturbances that aren’t as strong as a low pressure system, but they have enough energy to produce some precipitation. While I’m not expecting today’s snow showers to accumulate to more than a coating, it could create some slippery roads. The best chance for the snow will be leading into the mid morning. Once we get through that, we will continue to be into the cloud cloud cover well into the overnight hours.

Feels-Like Temperatures Today
Feels-Like Temperatures Today(WAGM)

Temperatures are in the mid to upper teens at this point with the coolest spots being to the north. While we will be under the cloud cover throughout the day, temperatures won’t increase by much. At best we will see temperatures land close to the mid 20s. With gusty winds, it’s likely we won’t actually feel like the 20s. I think the warmest part of the daytime will be during the morning hours. By the afternoon our feels-like temperatures will fall back into the lower single digits. Later on this evening will be when the coolest air sets in. Most of us will be dealing with feeling well below the zero degree mark into the negative teens. It’s not until the daytime tomorrow where winds will change direction and subside. Overnight lows will wind up falling back into the single digits as we lose some cloud cover.

Wednesday's Snow Showers
Wednesday's Snow Showers(WAGM)

Not only will these minor disturbances bring some snow showers to the county this morning, but they will also will also provide a chance for some more enhanced snow showers tomorrow morning. That will provide a better chance for some additional accumulation on the roadways. These will take a bit longer to exit to the east. Similar to today, we will be under the cloud cover throughout the remainder of the daytime. While high temperatures will be in the lower 20s, the difference is we will no longer be dealing with wind chills so it will feel more like the lower 20s. The 8 day forecast has us continuing to be under the cloud cover right through the weekend for our next chance for rain. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

