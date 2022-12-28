More Snow Showers Tomorrow, with a Warmup Expected by the End of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some snow showers work their way through the county earlier today. Our cameras here at the station were able to capture some of the quick showers as they moved through. One round during the afternoon packed a punch with it as it pushed east, quickly producing a coating in many towns it travelled through. The reason for this was the fat flakes that were seen with this line of showers. Looking at the webcam, you can actually pick out the snowflakes as they fell, which resulted in a coating on the roadways within a matter of minutes. I think we could be looking at similar potential with snow showers tomorrow.

Station Time-Lapse (12-27-22 12:00pm-2:30pm)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front that managed to strengthen enough to provide snow shower activity through the afternoon hours. Going into this evening, clouds are breaking apart, resulting in chilly temperatures during the overnight hours, before more snow showers are expected during the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Westerly winds will continue to bring cold air into the region going through the rest of the overnight hours tonight. This will result in feels-like temperatures falling back into the single digits if not lower teens below zero. These numbers mean that frostbite will be a concern overnight tonight, especially if you have to spend a prolonged period of time outdoors. Make sure to dress for the weather and bundle up if you do have to venture outside this evening.

Future Feels-Like Temperatures (1 AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

Actual air temperatures tonight are expected to be some of the coolest we’ve seen so far this season. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the lower single digits both below and above zero. I think the best chances of falling below zero will be over central and northern parts of the county. Southern areas I think are able to hold onto slightly warmer air, only seeing low temperatures fall back into the mid-single digits. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to make a run at the lower 20s, however I don’t think these high temperatures will be set until late in the day. Temperatures are going to struggle to warm up tomorrow, meaning any snow that does fall during the day will continue to be a lighter fluffy snow. Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight, cloud cover looks to stay off to our south and west, resulting in clear skies for most of the overnight hours. Therefore, temperatures are expected to cool off. Cloud cover returns to the area before sunrise tomorrow morning, along with the chances for snow showers. Yesterday, the computer models showed very scattered activity for today, and what resulted was wider coverage of snow showers than I expected. Keep this in mind as we go into tomorrow, since computer models are showing more widespread snow possible during the morning hours, we could be looking at more accumulating snow going into the morning hours. By tomorrow afternoon, activity appears to taper off and exit the region, leaving us with cloudy skies Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday brings another round of snow showers to the region, but this round appears to be more scattered, meaning not everyone will see some accumulating snow with snow showers Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Remember to slow down in any snow showers tomorrow, and don’t forget to turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you! Stay safe out there!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.