Skiers gather for Opening day at Big Rock

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Skiers and snowboarders gathered at Big Rock Mountain to enjoy the slopes on opening day of the new ski season. Aaron Damon, the Assistant General manager at Big Rock Mountain says there was a lot of excitement in the air for the big opening day.

Aaron Damon:“Oh the energy today here is great. It’s opening day and we are just really excited to have everybody out here, printing out season passes, having a good time. Even though we just got the triple open, we are just excited to get the season kicked off. You know what I was looking forward to the most this ski season was just getting everybody out here this opening day. It means a lot, and it’s a big deal for our skiers to get the mountain open.”

Opening day of the new ski season had to be delayed due to a power outage from the recent storm over the weekend. Damon says they are happy the power is back up and running.

Aaron Damon: “It really wasn’t a big problem for us having the power out. I know a lot of people out there they need to get their homes heated, and we are just fortunate to have the power running now and have the lifts turning.”

Big Rock currently has their triple lift open, but is looking to open the double lift later on this week. They will open more trails as the season goes on. Damon adds this week is normally a popular week due to students being out for Christmas Break and families visiting during the holidays.

Aaron Damon: “Yeah this is a really popular time to come out and get your ski legs on. We are excited because this a very popular week for us to see our skiers. Season pass wise, we have really seen an uptick in season pass sales.”

Damon says he is excited to see what is in store this season.

Aaron Damon: “You know what’s special about skiing out here in Big Rock is that this is a community mountain, and your neighbors, your friends, your family, they are all skiing out here skiing together and having a good time.”

To learn more about Big Rock Mountain and their hours, visit their Facebook page Big Rock Mountain or their website at www.bigrockmaine.com. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

