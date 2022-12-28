Snow Showers Develop Continuing into the Late Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop in the morning hours leading to a quick coating on the roadways. Temperatures eventually made it into the lower 20s, but it didn’t feel like that with wind chills present.

This Morning's Lows (WAGM)

The cooler air in place does continue this morning. In fact, some towns actually fell well below zero for overnight lows last night. The coolest spot on the map was Estcourt Station this morning where they landed in the negative teens. Even in Caribou and Presque Isle barely made it above the negative digits. For Caribou it was the first time the temperature dropped to zero this winter. The good news is temperatures have increased from there, but only slightly as most of us are still hovering right around the single digits. Eventually high temperatures will make it into the lower 20s just like yesterday, but given the state of temperatures right now it will take a while to do so resulting in the snow we do see to be a bit fluffier.

Today's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Timing out the snow showers for you, we have already begun to develop across the county, but right now they are remaining fairly light. As we head through the course of the next couple of hours, they do have the potential of becoming more moderate. That will be the better chance at creating a couple inches of accumulation on the roadways. That could cause some slick travel as you head out this morning. Once we get into the afternoon we will escape the chance for snow showers, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a few isolated snow showers to develop. Other than that we will continue to remain under the cloud cover. Overnight lows will wind up only falling back by a few degrees into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow, we will have another chance for snow showers, but I think the better chance for those to develop will be during the afternoon. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some morning snow showers centered towards far northern portions of the county. High temperatures will continue to increase into the lower 30s. The warming trend last into the weekend when we are tracking our next chance for rain. The clouds will remain with us through most of the 8 day.

