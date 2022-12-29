Another Round of Snow Showers Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another day with scattered snow showers working their way through the county. A heavier band of snow showers worked its way through the central part of the county just before the morning commute, providing slippery roadways for folks just after sunrise this morning. Mid to late morning, the sun did make an appearance, but it wasn’t for very long, cloud cover quickly filled back into the region, along with more snow showers during the afternoon, and even lasting into this evening.

Station Time-Lapse (12-28-22)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front that moved through the region yesterday afternoon sparking off snow showers continues to sit to our south and west over the state. It’s been close enough to continue to provide snow showers during the day today and will lift back to the north as a warm front tomorrow, sparking off more scattered snow showers across the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Overnight tonight, temperatures are only expected to fall back a few degrees from where they are now. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens across the county. Southwesterly winds are expected to remain on the lighter side through the overnight hours, resulting in feels-like temperatures hovering right around the actual air temperatures. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a few degrees warmer than today. Even though cloud cover remains in place, and more snow shower activity is expected during the day tomorrow, high temperatures are still able to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. I think the best chance to break the freezing mark will be over far southern Aroostook, as southeasterly winds remain light through the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snow shower activity is expected going into the day tomorrow. Because of this, the national weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for western Aroostook through tomorrow evening. This is thanks to slippery road conditions impacting travel during both the morning and evening commutes. Keep in mind this advisory also includes a good portion of the St. John Valley, who look to see the biggest impacts from this storm.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the weak line of snow showers that tries to form along the warm front as it pushes back to the north. By tomorrow morning, show showers look possible county-wide as a line appears to form and push northeast. This continues to be the case through much of Tuesday morning, with snow showers limited to far northern and eastern parts of the county by Thursday afternoon. As snow shower activity tapers off through the evening hours, cloud cover is expected to stick around going into Friday, with Friday shaping up to be a mostly cloudy day. Snowfall during the day Thursday doesn’t look to be much in terms of accumulation. I think most spots across the county will likely receive a coating, with places further north and east receiving higher end amounts of snow. Higher end amounts with this system only look to be a few inches, but this could make travel difficult going through the day Thursday, and might continue to provide some impacts Friday morning.

Snowfall Potential through Friday AM (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s weather on the web video forecast. Stay safe out there!

