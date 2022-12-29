Aroostook Community Matters: Salvation Army Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Christmas season is a major fundraising time for the Salvation Army. On this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, News Source 8′s Isaac Potter finds out more about the success of this years kettle drive.

The Salvation Army is a popular charitable organization that was founded by William and Catherine Booth in 1865. The Salvation Army in Houlton was founded in 1886, and is a way to be a helping hand to those in Aroostook County.

Frank Nataluk, Pastor at Houlton Salvation Army

“The basic is our love for God reaches out to love man as well. So we try to be a helping hand both spiritually and obviously physically and that is why we raise the money that we do to help people in various ways.”

The Salvation Army in Houlton helps out those in need through food pantries, soup kitchens, including the popular ringing of the red kettle bells. During the colder months, the Salvation Army raises money and writes for grants to be able to help those in need.

This year through lots of donations from throughout Aroostook County, they were able to reach $55,000 towards their kettle goal. The money will be to help those in need for heat and other programs.

Frank Nataluk, Pastor at Houlton Salvation Army

“The programs I mentioned earlier with helping people put oil in their tanks, or wood for their furnace, food, sometimes transportation as well. Sometimes we are able to put people on a bus to travel somewhere whether that is a medical appointment, sometimes we put gas in people’s cars. We don’t do a ton of that, but the nice thing is we can be creative in how the best way to help somebody.”

Nataluk says what makes it special is providing hope to people, and they are very thankful for the donations and volunteers throughout the County this year.

Frank Nataluk, Pastor at Houlton Salvation Army

“We are very thankful, very very thankful. Fact I could get emotional, just to the giving spirit up that people have up here in the County. I just was really overwhelmed this year, whether it is our Angel tree program where people took tags off of trees off at local stores and brought the item in. Or it was a dollar or a hundred dollar bill in a kettle or a check. All the different ways that people are so giving up here, it really just warms my heart.”

Nataluk says they are always in need of volunteers and donations. To learn more about Salvation Army in Houlton contact their Facebook page at Salvation Army Houlton or nne.salvationarmy.org/houlton. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

