Snow Showers Develop this Morning Becoming More Widespread by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop through the morning hours. As we headed through the course of the daytime we did see some more moderate bands creating a couple inches of accumulation. Snow showers will continue throughout the morning and afternoon also providing some accumulation on the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the front off to our North providing the fuel for those snow showers. The majority of them this morning will remain well to our north before becoming more widespread into the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the western half of the county in a winter weather advisory. That is where I am expecting the most impacts to be given that the snow has already started. Going through the remainder of today for you, the first of the snow will be fairly light in nature. It’s not until the afternoon where some moderate bands will set themselves up. It will take a while for the snow to exit the region off to our Northeast by the evening. Once they do exit, we will continue to deal with the cloud cover. The cloud cover will work to keep overnight lows well above average only falling back by a few degrees from where our high temperatures will be.

Snow Accumulation (WAGM)

In terms of snowfall accumulation, the greatest of the totals will be centered towards the Northern half of the county. At best one to three inches of snow is expected. As you travel further south, the totals do drop off. At best the southern half of the county will see between a dusting to an inch throughout the daytime. With that potential for accumulation on the roadways, travel could become slick. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark through the course of the daytime.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow temperatures continue to increase eventually landing in the mid to upper 30s. The good news is we won’t be dealing with snow showers. However clouds will continue through the day ahead of our next system on the weekend looking to bring widespread rain to the county. We will continue to track this for you as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.