Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable but condition ‘serious’

FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on April 19, 2005, soon after his election.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican said Thursday that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was lucid, conscious and stable, but that his condition remains serious a day after officials revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asks for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours.”

On Wednesday, Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see him at his home in the Vatican Gardens. The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in the recent hours.

The diocese of Rome has scheduled a special Mass in honor of Benedict on Friday at St. John Lateran, Benedict’s former basilica in his capacity as the bishop of Rome.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Skiers gather for Opening day at Big Rock
Skiers gather for Opening day at Big Rock
This image made available by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation shows three photos of...
Porn site founder accused of sex trafficking caught in Spain

Latest News

A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
More than a dozen people have died in a fire at a hotel and casino in Cambodia’s Southern...
VIDEO/STILLS: Deadly blaze at Cambodian casino
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims continues