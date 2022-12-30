Cloudy Skies Expected Ahead of a System on the Weekend Bringing Rain

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday, we had another round of snow showers make their way into the county. The bulk of them feel during the afternoon causing some slick travel on the roadways and a couple inches of accumulation. We won’t be dealing with snow showers today, but clouds will remain with us resulting in an overall gloomy day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a weak low pressure system that moved into the county overnight. It hasn’t provided any precipitation to the area, but it has kept dry air in place resulting in cloudy skies. Dry air will briefly return as we are tracking another low pressure system off to our west which does look to bring some rain later on in the evening tomorrow and into the daytime Sunday. As temperatures have the potential of falling back near the freezing mark, we will see a chance for a wintry mix on the backside.

Current Temperatures (WAGM)

Temperatures have already started off in the upper 20s and lower 30s and by this afternoon most of us will experience high temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s. I think the better chance for the lower 40s will be in points south. Timing out the rest of the daytime for you, clouds will continue well into the afternoon and evening. Some models are picking up on the possibility for some isolated to scattered rain showers overnight, however I think most of us will remain dry as dry air continues to be in place. As clouds continue overnight, low temperatures will only fall back by a few degrees into the mid 30s which is well above average for this time of year.

Weekend System (WAGM)

Temperatures continue to increase tomorrow into the lower 40s. In fact, I think some locations will have a chance of breaking some record high temperatures for the daytime. The bigger picture pattern shows us starting the morning and afternoon off under the clouds. This will be the driest part of the day as rain looks to enter later on in the evening. That will stretch into the daytime on Sunday becoming more moderate. In terms of rain accumulation with this system I am thinking anywhere between a half inch and an inch. As it exits the region, there will be a chance for a brief changeover to a mix. That could result in some slick travel conditions leading into Monday. Monday will be our best chance of seeing the sunshine as an active weather pattern does occur through the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and New Years Holiday!

