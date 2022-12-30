Cloudy Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected Tomorrow, with Rain Showers Likely for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After temperatures didn’t move much during the overnight hours, many places were once again greeted with a coating of snow stepping outside this morning. Snow showers once again continued through the central and northern part of the county through much of the day today. By the afternoon and evening hours, snow showers were mainly confined to northern parts of the county, but the light fluffy snow is still being blown around in some spots, resulting in slippery roadways through the rest of this evening.

Station Time-Lapse (12-29-22)

This evening’s weather setup shows a weak area of low pressure trying to develop over the state this evening. This is allowing a warm front to work through the region tonight and will eventually allow drier air to work into the region during the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow. This dry air is short-lived, as the main center of low pressure looks to move over the region during the day Saturday, providing rain showers to much of the state, before things transition back over to snow on Sunday as cooler air works into the region. This could make for a messy New Year’s Day in terms of travel, and something to be thinking about and planning for as we get closer.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s, pretty much where temperatures are right now, if not a degree or two cooler. Southerly winds continue to bring warmer air into the region, resulting in temperatures really not rising or falling during the overnight hours. High temperature’s tomorrow are expected to warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through much of the day, along with southerly winds lightening up through the day. This results in mild air continuing to stream into the region and lingering across the county going into the weekend.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour shows the cloud cover during the day tomorrow thanks to a low-pressure system sitting to our north and west. While this low won’t be close enough to provide us with precip, it will be close enough to keep the cloud cover locked in place tomorrow. A cold front approaches the region Saturday, bringing rain shower chances back to the county, however a bigger area of low pressure looks to form and move overhead Saturday night into Sunday. This results in showers and downpours overnight and into the morning hours of Sunday, with colder air working in on the back edge of the system Sunday afternoon. This looks to allow rain to transition over to snow, before the system exits the region Sunday night into monday. Cold air briefly returns to the region monday, before another system looks to bring more warm air and rain showers back to the region for the middle of the work week.

Sunday Morning's Weather Picture (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and enjoy the mild weather!

