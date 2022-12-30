Rain Showers Expected This Weekend as Low Pressure Sits Overhead Saturday Night into Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a cloudy day starting off this morning, temperatures were able to warm up through much of the day today. Some spots even saw some breaks in the clouds. Late this afternoon we had some clearing through the central and southern part of the county, however northern parts haven’t been as lucky, and have been dealing with fog through much of the day. This will continue to be the case over the next several hours thanks to warm air in place.

Station Time-Lapse (12-30-22 12pm-5:30pm)

This evening’s weather setup shows the warm front that moved through the region earlier this morning. That has allowed winds to shift into the south, and warm air to return to the region through much of the day. Even though we didn’t see the sunshine today, places just to our south did. That warmer air has been able to work into the region during the afternoon and will sit in place over the next 24 hours. Another area of low pressure is on the weaker side now but is expected to move up the coast going through the day tomorrow, eventually sitting over the state tomorrow night, before exiting the region Sunday. The placement of the low pressure, and warm air already being in place means that rain is likely for much of the system. Computer models have been indicating colder air working into the region Sunday, allowing the back edge of the system to flip over to snow as it exits the region Sunday afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to remain very close to where they are right now. Low temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but southerly winds remain light and continue to bring warmer air into the region. Cloud cover during the overnight hours will also help to keep the warmer air in place going into tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow aren’t expected to move much from low temperatures, as mostly cloudy skies continue through the day. Areas to our south are also expected to see more cloud cover, meaning southerly winds won’t do as much to bring warmer air into the region.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going into the weekend. A cold front is expected to approach the region tonight into Saturday, sparking off any shower activity during the overnight hours and first thing tomorrow morning, however the main event won’t start until Saturday afternoon. That’s when a round of steady showers is expected to begin over the region as low pressure basically parks over the state. This will result in steady rain going into Sunday morning, with activity tapering off to light scattered snow showers as the low-pressure system pulls away and exits the region over New Brunswick. This will leave us with clearing skies and better weather expected by the time we make it to monday.

Future Satellite & Radar (5 AM Sunday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay dry!

