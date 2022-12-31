Sports Extra Highlights December 30th, 2022

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a very busy Friday around the County on Friday. We had highlights of 12 games on Sports Extra.

Here are the scores

Boys

Ellsworth 66 Caribou 47

Fort Kent 65 Katahdin 44

Wisdom 73 Ashland 35

Van Buren 39 East Grand 15

Easton 41 Madawaska 39

SAHS 101 Washburn 21

Girls

Fort Kent 57 Katahdin 26

Wisdom 71 Ashland 9

East Grand 63 Van Buren 25

Caribou 59 Ellsworth 56

Easton 23 Madawaska 18

Hockey

Presque Isle 4 Cony 1

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

