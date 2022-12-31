Sports Extra Highlights December 30th, 2022
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a very busy Friday around the County on Friday. We had highlights of 12 games on Sports Extra.
Here are the scores
Boys
Ellsworth 66 Caribou 47
Fort Kent 65 Katahdin 44
Wisdom 73 Ashland 35
Van Buren 39 East Grand 15
Easton 41 Madawaska 39
SAHS 101 Washburn 21
Girls
Fort Kent 57 Katahdin 26
Wisdom 71 Ashland 9
East Grand 63 Van Buren 25
Caribou 59 Ellsworth 56
Easton 23 Madawaska 18
Hockey
Presque Isle 4 Cony 1
