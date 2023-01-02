Clouds Continue to Increase Throughout the Day with Temperatures Back in the Lower 30s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had some rain showers move in over the weekend as our mild stretch of weather continued. In fact temperatures were a good 15 to 20 degrees above average. Once we got into the afternoon yesterday, temperatures hovered right around the freezing mark causing some snowflakes to mix in. As we started to dry out, the clouds remained and that’s the way we are this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system responsible for the rain and snow well off to our east. That sets us up for a quiet weather pattern for today, before our next system develops from our west looking to bring some rain later on in the evening tomorrow. This system does have the potential of changing over to a wintry mix on the backside as temperatures fall close to the freezing mark. We will continue to watch this for you as it gets closer.

Futurecast Today (WAGM)

Timing out the remainder of today for you, the better chance for catching the breaks in the cloud cover will be centered towards the morning hours. Despite what models are picking up on, I think it will be a bit of a gradual increase in the clouds. By the evening hours, all of us will be locked into the cloud cover. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for an isolated snow shower as this next system approaches. High temperatures won’t increase by much as temperatures right now are hovering around the freezing mark. That is where our high temperatures will ultimately land. Even though clouds will continue, overnight lows will have a chance at falling back into the lower 20s. While that is well above average for this time of year, it is cooler than what we have seen the past couple of days.

Tomorrow's System (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will once again hover right around the freezing mark, but do have the potential of increasing enough to sustain rain for the system that is approaching our region. I’m expecting the daytime to be spent under the clouds and remaining dry. It’s not until mid to late evening where we will begin to see the leading edge of the rain. It will be an interesting weather setup as high pressure develops to the north attempting to keep the rain away. Leading into the overnight hours, that is when we will have the potential of seeing some snowflakes mix in with the rain. This is something we will continue to watch as this system gets closer for you. The 8 day forecast features a bit of an active weather pattern throughout the week with another chance for snow towards the end of the week.

