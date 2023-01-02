Sledding the County: Holiday Magic

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Due to some unseasonably warm temperatures so far this winter, snowmobiling season in the county is off to a late start, but that didn’t stop one Easton family from using the holiday spirit to ignite a passion for snowmobiling in their children. For this week’s Sledding the County, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

The children of Ryan and Cathy Gundy from Easton are hoping for a white Christmas this year, as the couple surprised them with their first snowmobiles, purchased and stored by family friend Mike McNulty. According to Ryan Gundy, the decision to get the snowmobiles was inspired by a desire to spend quality time with their kids and enjoy the beauty of the Northern Maine winter.

“We had talked about it for a while and this year we decided to jump on it and get a couple of snowmobiles for them, I don’t think they’ll be in the house much this year, I think they’ll be outside on the sleds as much as they can, as long as we have plenty of snow for it.” says Ryan Gundy.

The kids, who had no idea the snowmobiles were coming, were thrilled by the surprise, the couple’s 11 year old daughter jumped for joy upon learning the snowmobiles were theirs to keep.

“I thought we were just going to borrow them and that they weren’t actually ours, It’s the best Christmas ever and I don’t even need a Christmas.” says Emily Gundy.

Mike McNulty, who helped the Gundys find and purchase the snowmobiles, said it was a labor of love.

“Cathy reached out to me and asked if I could help them out to pick up a couple snowmobiles for the children and I said let me know what you want to get, what your budget is and I’ll do the work. I was able to find one locally here in the County and I traveled down to Holden just outside of Brewer for the other one, but like I said it was a labor of love because this is a wonderful family.” says McNulty.

While the trails haven’t officially opened up here in Aroostook county, the Gundy children are looking forward to hitting them for the first time, learning more about the sport that is Snowmobiling and making memories they will never forget.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

