Sledding The County, The Season So Far

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - While snowmobile season may be off to a late start here in Aroostook County, it’s always good to be prepared. In this weeks Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard talks to a Maine Game Warden for a few reminders about being safe out on the trails.

Megan Orchard – Maine Game Warden

“It’s off to a slow start, we got a little bit of snow in November and then it kind of disappeared on us. Depending on where you’re at, there is some clubs that are beginning to groom trails but the riding hasn’t really gotten to the good part yet.”

Megan Orchard, a Game Warden with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the reason you may not see a lot of sleds out right now is due to the lack of snowpack. Orchard advises riders to be cautious on the trails, as the limited snow coverage can make for rough riding conditions.

Megan Orchard – Maine Game Warden

“The trails still have very little snow on them, the fields are extremely bare, so if people are going out just be extremely careful, lower speeds are going to be best because it’s going to be really rough”

In addition to being careful on the trails, Orchard reminds riders to make sure their snowmobiles are properly registered.

Megan Orchard – Maine Game Warden

“All snowmobiles do have to be registered whether you’re a Maine resident or non-resident and that needs to be done before you are out on any public land or snowmobile trails.”

Snowmobile patrol is a major focus for the Maine Game Wardens during the winter months in Aroostook County, as ensuring riders are being safe on the trails is priority number one.

Megan Orchard – Maine Game Warden

“Making sure that people under 18 are wearing their helmets, we’re looking for OUIs on the trails, we want to make sure that people are not drinking or doing drugs and driving their snowmobiles. We’re looking for the registration stickers, we’re looking for things that we get a lot of complaints on like modified exhaust on snowmobiles.”

Overall, Orchard encourages snowmobile enthusiasts to have fun and stay safe on the trails this season.

Megan Orchard – Maine Game Warden

“We’re just trying to educate people on that and we’re looking for all those different violations and just that people are out there being safe and being able to enjoy it.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.