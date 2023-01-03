5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington with his father and young siblings.(Yakima Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy who was last seen at a park in September has been found dead, according to police.

Lucian Munguia was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington, with his father and young siblings. Officials have been looking for him since.

Yakima police said authorities were called Dec. 29 for a report of human remains being found in the Yakima River.

Investigators said the body was identified as Lucian.

An autopsy revealed “no indication of criminal acts,” police said.

Further information was not available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland.
Woman arrested after pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks, authorities say
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
2 adults, 2 kids rescued in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off cliff
Sledding the County
Sledding The County, The Season So Far
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Media reports indicate 55-year-old Ken Block, a pro rally driver and the co-founder of Hoonigan...
Reports: Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Latest News

Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, but that’s not stopping her. She uses a custom...
German shepherd puppy with special needs looking for forever home
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
The suspect in the University of Idaho student killings arrives at a Monroe County, Pa.,...
RAW: Idaho students' slaying suspect arrives for hearing
Medical Monday
Medical Monday - Checking on Seniors
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy discusses House Speaker vote