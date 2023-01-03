A Cloudy Day is Expected with Some Chances for Snow Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off under some partly cloudy skies, but clouds quickly built up and increased. We even saw some isolated snow showers develop creating a dusting of accumulation in some spots. While we likely won’t see many snow showers develop throughout the course of the daytime, clouds will continue resulting in a fairly gloomy day overall. The good news is mild temperatures will be here to stay through the mid work week as winds continue to remain out of the southwest.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a warm front down to our south. That will fuel the chances for snow showers leading into the afternoon in evening. However I think the best chance for them today will be in far southern Aroostook given the placement of the front. Going hour by hour for you, I’m not really expecting any breaks in the cloud cover to occur. I wouldn’t rule out some isolated snow showers to develop. Based on how the temperatures will be throughout the evening, there will be a pretty distinct line between the snow and the rain when we do start to see the snow. As we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow, the snow showers stretch further into the county resulting in a quick coating on the roadways. That could also make for some slick travel on the roadways, so you may want to take a couple extra minutes on the roads. Overnight lows will have a chance to fall back into the mid 20s.

Wednesday's Lows (WAGM)

Temperatures tomorrow will hover right around the freezing mark. Once we head into the mid morning, any snow showers will exit the region and we will be left with some lingering cloud cover. Clouds will wind up decreasing into the overnight hours and because of that, our low temperatures will return to the lower single digits. While this is right around where we should be for this time of year, it’s not something we have seen the past couple of days. An active weather pattern does continue through the end of the work week as we are continuing to see some more chances for snow showers in time for the daytime on Thursday. While clouds do continue leading into the weekend, high pressure eventually makes a return to the county allowing for a return to the sunshine. However that will be paired with a return to some cooler air.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.