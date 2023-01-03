Fort Fairfield Snowmobile club cleaning up trails to get ready for snow sledding season

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Many clubs around Aroostook County are getting ready for the snow sledding season. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with a local snowmobile club as they continue to clean up from last week’s storm.

Many people from the Fort Fairfield Snow Mobile Club were cleaning up the trails as they getting ready for the snow sledding season. With the winter storm that happened last weekend, it left lots of debris and branches on the trail. James Iversen, the President of the Snowmobile club in Fort Fairfield, says the clean up was needed.

James Iversen, President of the Fort Fairfield Snowmobile club, says “I can just by the surrounding area in town and all the surrounding towns that there is a lot of tree damage that needs to be cleaned up. Some of the debris left over from the storm that we had and a lot of trees came down in the neighborhood. I’m sure out on the trail there is a lot of down branches, and things like that we need to get off the trails before we start getting snow again I hope.”

The trails have not been open yet due to the lack of snow, but Iversen says that he hopes the trails will open up soon.

James Iversen: “We get more than a foot of snow I think that is when we will be able to get out and start grooming and get a base. If you don’t have a base the trail is not going to last. The amount of sleds that want to get moving, it’s going tear the trails up pretty quick, so we need snow, lots of snow.”

Even with the late start to the season Iverson is hoping for a busy winter on the trails.

James Iversen: “I hope so, I hope they are going to be real busy and Caribou is having a huge snow bowl this year in March, and it’s going to be quite an event for I think I am hoping for a thousand of snow mobilers coming from all over the country to come. They have talked to them about already and a lot of interest.”

If you have questions about the snowmobile trails in Fort Fairfield, check their Facebook page at Fort Fairfield Snowmobile Club or call 207-227-5455. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

