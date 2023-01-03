Hodgdon Hawks looking for a tournament run.

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgdon Hawks have been hit hard by injury and illness. Their leading scorer, Walker Oliver has been out of action since early in the year. The team still has the goal of making it to the playoffs. Here is a profile with the team shot early in the season.

<(Matt Oliver):” Our focus is going to be defensive intensity and playing defense with a purpose. Really try to limit fouls and play good solid defense. and to limit other team’s show attempts to one.

(Walker Oliver):”I think we are a better defense team than we were last year. I think we are a better rebounding team. Those are two really important things and i think that is going to help us win more games.”

The Hawks had a 12-6 record last year and lost in the preliminary playoffs to Calais by a score of 67-56. Hodgdon returned several players from that team and are a veteran squad.

Matt:” We are senior and junior laden. Lots of experience and kids have grown up physically and mentally and i think we are going to be able to compete with every team that we play.”

(Drew Duttweiler):” Just knowing each other and just being able to talk without actually having to talk. Knowing where they are going to be on the court and who is doing what.”

The goal, as it is for every team this time of year is to make it to Bangor. Hodgdon will once again be led in scoring by Walker Oliver who scored 52 points in the opening victory. Coach Oliver says they have other players who can also score in double figures and that there are several team members who specialize in different parts of the game

Matt:” We have players who are exceptional ball handers exceptional shooters. A lot of intensity we have some who can really get down and play defense so I would say we are a true team.”

Dutweiller:” I think we are going to have a good team and improved last year. Getting used to playing with each other and getting the tempo the way we want it.”

Senior Walker Oliver says that the team will look to stay focused on both ends of the court.

Walker:” To keep our heads and not make silly mistakes on defense. We have to maintain a high energy level and if we do those two things I think we are going to be all set to do things.”

