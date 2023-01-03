Medical Monday - Checking on Seniors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With the recent power outages and winter in full swing we need to remember to check on our neighbors. On this week’s Medical Monday with Korrin Patterson we learn about how we can help our older neighbors.

During the winter months it’s important to look out for others.

“I think it’s important to just check on older adults during/after, during a storm, before a storm. If you check in before the storm, you can say if you need anything please reach out to me, maybe that way they feel a little bit more comfortable reaching out.”

Dawn Roberts, the Community Health Coordinator at Northern Light AR Gould also adds it’s important to check in a couple of times on our older neighbors when we lose power or during a cold snap.

“Make sure that maybe they have a safety plan in place, where they’ve got some things in a kit. That they have available for like a three day supply or something. With like a flashlight, a radio, some extra batteries and than some food that they can open up. So maybe some crackers and peanut butter, those little packets or something like that. That they can just eat without having to worry about trying to heat it up, or is it going to go bad, those last quite a long time. And then to have a lot of water on hand too, and you should have a gallon of water per person per day. So, to have some water stored up so if the power should go out, you’ve got that.”

Roberts reminds us when checking on our neighbors to make sure the temperature in the house isn’t too cold and that the heating sources are safe. Roberts gives us one last thing to remember when checking in on our neighbors.

“The other thing is while you’re there you can check in on their health. Are they alert and aware, have they fallen. Are they taking their medications like they should, and do they have enough of medications on hand or could you pick some up for them at the pharmacy.”

If you or someone you know needs help you can reach out to the hospital or your primary care physician and they can guide you on who to contact.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.