Warm Temperatures Last Through Midweek, with Snow Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We’re looking at an active pattern of weather going into this week. An area of low pressure is expected to develop and sit over the great lakes, as it does so, little pieces of energy are expected to break off from the system and develop to the east. This will result in rain and snow shower chances for us over the next few days, however the bulk of the activity looks to stay far enough to our south to provide little impacts to us through much of the week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Overnight tonight temperatures aren’t expected to fall very far. Most spots during the overnight hours fall back into the mid to upper 20s. Southwesterly winds are expected to remain light through the overnight hours, setting us up for a calm start to the day tomorrow. Cloud cover remains in place through much of the day tomorrow, and that will impact high temperatures. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-30s. Southwesterly winds are still expected to be on the lighter side going through the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the cloud cover that remains in place through the day. By tomorrow late afternoon into the evening, scattered snow showers are possible, but the best chance for them looks to be over far southern Aroostook. Scattered snow shower chances continue into Wednesday morning, with one last bigger round of snow showers possible before sunrise Wednesday. By Wednesday mid-morning, show shower activity will have moved out, and left us with cloudy skies. Clouds linger into Wednesday afternoon, when enough instability in the atmosphere could be there to spark of some scattered snow showers or squalls. That activity looks to quickly taper off by Wednesday evening, leaving us with clearing skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Future Satellite/Radar (5 AM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

