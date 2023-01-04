Clouds to Start with Breaks Possible This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some clouds continue to develop through the course of the daytime. We were able to break apart from the clouds briefly and saw a return to some run just before sunset. We are continuing to wake up to the clouds this morning as well as some dense fog. Points North and East were dealing with visibility right at or just under a mile. This is due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere and because of it, the National Weather Service had placed the county in a dense fog advisory.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a front down to our south remaining fairly stationary. Due to the placement of it, portions of southern Aroostook are dealing with some scattered snow showers this morning. Even though the snow showers will stay to the south today, we are continuing to track a backdoor cold front that will provide some more enhanced chances for the rest of the county leading into the daytime tomorrow. It will also bring in some cooler temperatures.

Going hour by hour for you, the snow showers in southern portions of the county will eventually dissipate by mid morning. That will in turn leave us with some enhanced cloud cover again. However we will have a better chance at breaking from the clouds heading into the afternoon. That will also be our better chance for seeing the sunshine as well. Because we will lose some of the cloud cover, we will also lose some of our daytime heating and our overnight lows will fall back into the single digits. While this is where our average low temperatures sit for this time of year, it certainly isn’t something we have seen within the past couple of days.

Thursday's Snow Showers (WAGM)

Tomorrow will begin the return of the cooler air and high temperatures will really struggle to even make it into the lower 20s. The better chance at some more enhanced snow shower activity will be leading into the afternoon for the majority of the county. It does have the potential of creating some additional accumulation on the roadways causing some slick travel. By the evening, showers begin to taper off leaving us with some more isolated activity. Snow showers will continue to be in the forecast for Friday, but by the weekend we will see a return to the sunshine. It will be paired with temperatures continuing to remain in the 20s. Have a great day!

