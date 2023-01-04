College Coaches continue to work over Christmas Break

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -College Coaches are always looking to the future. While their Student Athletes may have had a few days of downtime they are still trying to attend games and recruit for future teams.

(Gavin Kane):” With the Christmas Break coming up that gives me an opportunity to get to a couple of Christmas tournaments in the central Maine area. I try to piecemeal games up here in the County along with taking trips to the Southern part of the states and sometimes other parts of New England.”

(Dan Kane):” This is a fun time of the year. We are not practicing during finals and we can get out and see some games. Coach Knight is recruiting out of state and Coach Clifford is getting out to games in the County. I am also getting out to games. It is an exciting time to go out and see some prospective Student-Athletes.”

The Owls teams are back to work as they prepare for the Start of the second half of the season, while the Kanes are busy preparing game plans and working their teams, they are also trying to use time management and attend some games

Dan Kane:” It makes it a little bit tough because we schedule our practice times around our class schedules, which means we are often practicing at 7 o’clock at night when most schools are playing.”

Both UMPI Coaches are looking to recruit the best players from the County and also from other parts of the state and that can be a challenge as some County players want to attend college further south

Gavin Kane:” Certainly one of my goals is to keep the better student athletes up here. We haven’t always had the greatest luck with keeping County kids here, but I will continue to push that.”

The internet has been a big help for recruiting with many games now being livestreamed, but nothing compares to attending a game in person.

Dan Kane: ”It picked up more since COVID has more teams began to live stream games and coaches able to send film. from High School Coaches to College Coaches. That has been helpful when we can’t get out.”

Gavin Kane:” Live streaming has helped with most games now on line. It gives me a decent idea on a number of players, but it’s much better to see the live and in person.”

