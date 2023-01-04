The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Winter can be a dangerous time for emergency vehicles who are stopped on the side of the road.. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter catches up with Lieutenant Brian Harris on Maine’s Move Over Law, and the importance of obeying that law.

In 2007, a law was passed in Maine that requires drivers throughout Maine to slow down or pull over if they encounter a stopped emergency vehicle.

Lt. Brian Harris, Lieutenant for Maine State Police, says “Maine does have what we have called a move over law. Which basically is for all emergency vehicles, it’s not just for law enforcement, stopped the car on the side of the road you see the lights flashing. It is also for tow truck drivers, plow trucks, any emergency vehicle that is out there operating with lights. There is a law, and you have a duty to move over for that vehicle. By move over what I mean is, no traffic is coming the other way. You are expected to move over into that other lane safely, slow down a safe speed as you are going past that crash scene, that tow truck, that trooper or deputy on the side of the road that has a vehicle stopped to give them the space to safely do the work and not have to worry about getting struck.”

Harris mentions that if there are cars coming, you still have to slow down to a safe speed and move over as much as you can to give that officer or tow truck driver the room to get by and avoid an accident. A violation of this law can lead up to a minimum fine of $350.

Lt. Brian Harris: “There is a really hefty fine that goes along with that, you do get found in violation of the Move Over Law, and people ask why is the fine so much, why is the punishment so stiff, because we don’t want to have that crash. When we are out there stopping cars, or a tow truck operator is trying to get a car on the side of the road. They don’t always have the time to pay attention to the cars around them while they are doing their job safely.”

Harris explains that some accidents still happen when people don’t pull over when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.

Lt. Brian Harris: “We have had a few close calls, we unfortunately had a few vehicles struck in the rear throughout the years, we have lost a few cars over the years to accidents that could’ve been prevented if the person had just moved over and paid attention. One disturbing thing we see a lot of times, especially at accident scenes as cars are going by. The operator may have their cell phone out, taking a picture, taking a quick Facebook video, so they can show their friends. Just a reminder that is highly illegal, and if we do see that we address it, and that would be another summons.”

Harris says to always keep your hands on the wheel, and keep your eyes on the road when you are passing any emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

