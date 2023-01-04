Some Sunshine Possible Tomorrow, with Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures Returning for Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. The warm weather and rainfall that we’ve seen over the past few days has led to some issues with the rivers. The national weather service has issued a flood advisory for a portion of the Aroostook River between Caribou and Fort Fairfield. As of this afternoon officials reported an ice jam 9-12 miles long, creating backups of water, especially on some roadways. Both the Grimes Road, and North Caribou Road are closed due to backwater, and are expected to remain closed at this point at least through tomorrow afternoon. Once cooler temperatures return to the region tomorrow into Thursday, the river should no longer be an issue.

Flood Advisory (Through 1 PM Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure looking to impact our weather over the next few days, along with the front stretching out well to the east of the storm. This front has become more of a stationary front, allowing for precip to move east along the front, and impact parts of New York and southern New England. The impacts from this could be felt as far north as southern Aroostook tomorrow, with snow showers possible during the morning hours, before a more organized area of low pressure brings a better chance of snow showers to the region for everyone going into the day Thursday.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 20s, with places over southern Aroostook closer to the freezing mark. Winds will be shifting from the south to the northwest during the overnight hours, which continues to allow cooler air to work back into the county. High temperatures tomorrow will likely reach the freezing mark in a lot of spots. I think the best chance of getting close to if not above freezing will be over southern Aroostook, but these warm temperatures are set early in the afternoon. Northwesterly winds begin to pick up a bit more through the afternoon, resulting in colder temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

