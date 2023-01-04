Widespread Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with More Scattered Activity Friday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We ended up seeing a milder day across the county today with more breaks in the clouds. This allowed high temperatures to once again climb up into the lower to mid-30s for many spots, with some upper 30s and lower 40s seen over far southern parts of the county. This was the last mild day, as cooler air is already returning to the region, and will continue to do so overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows our next area of low pressure sitting off to our west over the great lakes. This low pressure has sat in this spot over the past few days, providing the dreary weather to our region through much of the week. This low pressure is finally expected to work its way east, and impact New England going into tomorrow bringing rain showers to southern New England. Cold air is working into our region as we speak and will be one of the primary factors keeping snow out of the region until the morning hours tomorrow. That’s when the precip looks to win out, and snow showers are expected for everyone going through the day. We’ll see snow showers taper off Thursday night into Friday morning, before another round of snow showers looks possible Friday afternoon into the evening.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits for many spots. This cold air will set us up so see a lighter fluffier snow with this system, which could also result in some blowing snow concerns. Northwesterly winds tonight are still expected to be gusty out of the northwest but look to taper off going into the day tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow try to climb into the upper teens and lower 20s but will have a hard time doing snow. Snow shower activity continues through the day, resulting in some accumulations. Northeasterly winds remain light through the day, but keep the cold air in place, and could blow some snow around at times.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going through the day Tuesday, computer models are indicating multiple rounds of light to moderate snow showers working through during the day. Some of these snow showers could quickly put down a coating on the roadways, with overall accumulations climbing over a couple of inches once this round of snow is all said and done. This snow shower activity looks to fall apart going into the afternoon and evening, resulting in scattered to isolated snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday. Right now, computer models are showing another round of snow showers and squalls possible with the passage of a cold front Friday, this could also lead to a quick coating to an inch in some spots. These systems don’t look to provide much in terms of snowfall, but they could cause some travel impacts over the next couple of days. Make sure to leave yourself a few extra minutes to get where you’re trying to go and be cautious of any areas susceptible to blowing snow.

Snowfall Potential (Tomorrow - Saturday AM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay safe!

