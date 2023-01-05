Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s been three long years since the Snowdogs last held a practice. They were finally back on the basketball court today as they prepare for the new season. They were all smiles and ready to go.

" It feels great!

Lajeanna Millers three word answered summed it up for everyone. The Snowdogs began the season back in 2020 and then COVID Shut it down before the State Tournament. Spencer King was in his ifrst year as Snowdogs coach back in 2020 and now he is back and he and the team are ready

(Spencer King):” It was my first year we had just gotten started. We got into a rhythm with each other and built that comfort level and the drop of the ball we had to cut everything off. We didn’t want to do it that way so we stayed in contact with them. We did videos so they could see our faces through COVID. When COVID died down a little bit we did visit them on site.”

King says that it has been an exciting time for everyone. They have bee chomping at the bit and ready to start

King:” They were very excited through the course of the three years I got multiple text messages, phone calls, Facebook messages asking if we were going to play. I think even more excited as they are I am more excited.”

Lajeanna Miller and Bobby Little are two veteran members of the Snowdogs and they are both so happy to put the basketball sneakers back on and take to the court

(Lajeanna Miller):” I missed it so much. I missed all my friends and the coaches.”

(Bobby Little):” Being happy to do all the drills the dribble and the lay up shots”

The Coach says that the excitement has been building for several of the team members since the Grasshoppers started playing soccer in the fall.

King:” They got back on the field and I think that kind of gave them the inkling that basketball was going to happen. All that excitement continued through the season. Like I said I got multiple messages about basketball wanting to get back out here and as you can see they are as excited as we are.”

It’s a busy few week for the Snowdogs once again this year they will play two games against the Presque High School teams.

King:” Scrimmages will happen with Presque Isle again they will take place on January 11th and the 18th at 4 o’clock at the High School.”

