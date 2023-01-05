Children’s Medication Shortage Impacts The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A children’s medication shortage is causing concern among parents and doctors across the U-S. Newssource8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with an area doctor about how this shortage is impacting the County and what some solutions are out there for parents

According to Dr. Carl Flynn, a family physician at Pines Health Services, Medication Shortages are nothing new. While often it’s due to contaminations of medications at production facilities, Dr. Flynn says that’s not the case with this shortage.

Dr. Carl Flynn - Family Physician " This problem is totally different this is a supply and demand problem. and the issue is we have this surge in respiratory illnesses: Flu, Covid to a lesser degree, and RSV in children and parents have needed certain medications and doctors have needed certain medications for our patients and it’s truly just a supply and demand”

There are two types of children medications that are in short supply, Dr. Flynn says, the first one has to do with fever reduction.

Dr. Flynn” That’s the primary one that you are hearing about on national news and stuff that people can’t find Tylenol or Motrin for their children, but the other one is antibiotics, we’re starting to see a shortage in some antibiotics”

Dr. Flynn adds that viral infections can sometimes lead to secondary bacterial infections, particularly when they affect the lower respiratory tract. In these cases, antibiotics may be necessary to treat the infection. If you are having trouble locating children’s Tylenol, there are some alternatives you may be able to give your children

Dr. Flynn " In place of Motrin or Ibuprophen you may be able to get away with using naprocen or aleve and those are also over the counter. i would caution that you should probably check with your pediatrician or primary care provider first and make sure they are ok with that”

Of course, With Aroostook County being so close to the Canadian border, and Canadian pharmacies not experiencing the same shortages as the united states, according to Flynn, there are options to get medications that a majority of the country does not have.

Dr. Flynn " There are some of us that are dual citizens and were trained in Canada, and then there are others who are US born or born somewhere other than canada but have applied and gotten a canadian border license. you can use it if you live along the border and your patients are going to be over infrequently. so in my office for example at least 3 of us have canadian new brunswick medical licenses so yes our prescriptions can be used in canada and we’ve done this for a long time because we know some medications in the US are exorbitantly expensive and in canada its a great bargain, so I have people every day that run over and get their cholesterol, or blood thinners, well we can extend that into these antibiotics for children as well if need be”

If you have any questions or concerns about the lack of medication or treatment options, you should contact your pediatrician or family physician. Corey Bouchard, NS8

