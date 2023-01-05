Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield Reopens

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -A community health center is reopening after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Kimball Community Health Center in Fort Fairfield is once again welcoming patients. . According to Lisa Caron, the Chief Operating Officer of Pines Health Services, one of the reasons Pines decided to close Kimball at the start of the pandemic was due to staffing. Lisa Caron , the Chief Operating Officer at Pines Health Services says " It has been a little bit difficult with staffing,it’s why we combined all the offices, we had several people that were ill during the pandemic, we still do, but we made a promise that we would reopen fort fairfield and the positive comments since we put something out on facebook has been phenomenal” Caron adds that the Community Health Center has one fulltime provider and two part time providers offering services to the Fort Fairfield area.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine
The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

Childrens Medication
Children’s Medication Shortage Impacts The County
Childrens Medication
CHildrens Medication Shortage
Kimball
Kimball Health Center
PQI
Presque Ilse Airport Saw 15,000 Passengers in 2022