More Chances for Snow Showers Becoming Widespread by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off under the cloud cover, but were able to break apart from it a bit quicker than I had originally thought. That resulted in some mild temperatures with quite a few towns making it into the mid to upper 30s. Overnight cooler air made a return to the county ending our mild stretch of weather.

Feels Like Temps (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning are continuing to sit in the mid to upper teens. We are continuing to experience some gusty winds at times out of the northwest and that has caused us to feel a bit cooler in some spots. Points north and east are dealing with feels-like temperatures back in the single digits. With that in mind, you may want to bundle up heading out the door this morning. I am expecting our winds to calm down by the afternoon, however we will struggle to make it into the lower 20s by this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The other story this morning are the snow showers that are expected through the course of the daytime. This morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure that has continued to remain off to our west in the great lakes region. For the most part it has kept the precipitation away from us this week, but it is what has provided the cloudy weather. It has begun to slowly move to the east giving us a better chance for the snow both today and tomorrow.

Snow Through Saturday (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, we will start off with some lighter activity before transitioning to some more widespread activity. As things become more widespread towards the mid morning, it will likely create a few inches of accumulation on the roadways making things slick. The afternoon will feature some more scattered activity eventually tapering off by mid to late evening. Even then I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more isolated shower activity. The rest of us will be locked into the cloud cover and because of that our overnight lows will only have a chance to fall back by a few degrees landing us in the mid to upper teens. In terms of accumulation from the snow we do see through Friday evening, I am expecting the highest of the totals to be centered around points north and east. As you travel further south totals will be considerably lower based on the placement of the showers.

Weekend Weather (WAGM)

Once we do escape the snow chances, high pressure will be back in control of our weather pattern as it develops to our north. That will provide us with few clouds on Saturday and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. That will lead us to a fairly quiet weather pattern through the end of the 8 day with the exception of some cloud cover.

