Officers find dead dogs inside woman’s freezer, police say

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or...
Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.(Sac County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A woman is facing charges after officers found several dead animals inside freezers in an Iowa home, according to the Sac City Police Department.

Officers were called to investigate an alleged case of animal abuse on Jan. 1.

During a search of the home, authorities found two dead dogs in freezers and two dead cats in the residence. Officials did not say how the animals died.

Police charged Billi Jo Beyer-Langer with four counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine
The importance of obeying the Move Over Law in Maine
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky...
Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy: GOP wants ‘solution’ as speaker pressure builds
Childrens Medication
Children’s Medication Shortage Impacts The County
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children