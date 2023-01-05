Presque Ilse Airport Saw 15,000 Passengers in 2022

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Nationwide, the number of people traveling by air has not yet returned to Pre-Covid levels, however 2022 was a record year for Presque Isle international airport.

Last year, the airport saw its highest annual number of flyers since 2007, with over 15,000 for the year. In a statement made by the City of Presque Isle, the increased numbers may be attributed to several factors including the reopening of the US-Canada border, and lower Covid infection rates.

