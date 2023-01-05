Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services just celebrated their one-year milestone of service. News Sources 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

It’s been a year since the Southern Aroostook EMS started its service. The Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Service provides ambulance service to the ten communities that surround the town of Houlton. Addison Matthews, the director of Southern Aroostook EMS, says it’s been going well so far.

Addison Matthews: “We have done really well, we have gone from being about three quarters staffed to be fully staffed. We have five paramedics on staff, three advanced, and I think I have 8 or 10 per diem people. Our staff is really working hard to continue to increase their license levels, I have another girl who is getting ready to go to paramedic school in January. I think she starts next week, so we will have a sixth paramedic on board when the year ends.”

Matthews says they have been quite busy with calls over the past year.

Addison Matthews: “We had 856 calls for the year. About a third of those were transports from Houlton Regional Hospital or some of the other close facilities to a care facility whether that was Eastern Maine or Portland. The 9-1-1 calls have slowly increased over the time period so we are right where we need to be.”

While there have been a lot of positives, Matthews says there are always challenges when you start a new organization.

Addison Matthews: “Policies and procedures and mutual aid agreements with the other communities working this stuff all together so everybody can work together to get the job done. Hiring challenges, we had a big increase in the wages here to retain staff. One of the biggest issues we have with staff was getting them a living wage so they can actually work at one spot and not have to work 2-3 jobs, and we have done that.”

Matthews says they are looking to create a regional training facility. The organization is currently holding some basic EMT classes and plan to continue to expand those classes. These classes are being held at the Region Two School of Applied Technology. Matthews adds the plan is to start more EMT classes at the Southern Aroostook EMS facility.

Addison Matthews: “I think the special part of it is that we have put a regional service together, and everybody works together. I have a really good crew here, they get along very well, they are constantly trying to think of ways to better the service, and better for the things they can do for the service.”

To learn about the Southern Aroostook EMS visit our website at wagmtv.com. Isaac Potter, News Source 8

