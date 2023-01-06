More Chances for Isolated Snow Showers Before Sunshine Returns for the Second Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we saw some snow showers develop once we headed into the mid morning. By the afternoon we saw some more widespread snow. It wasn’t until we headed into the overnight hours where we saw the activity taper off leaving us with some lingering cloud cover.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We are continuing to be locked into the cloud cover this morning. This morning’s weather setup shows the system responsible for providing the snow showers continuing to remain off to our west. It has taken a while to advance towards the east as it is encounter the cooler air. This will in turn also provide the chances for isolated snow showers both today and into tomorrow. The good news is sunshine does look to return for the second half of the weekend as high pressure develops from the north.

Snow through Saturday (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, the better chance for isolated snow showers to develop will be towards mid to late morning. I think anything we do see will have the potential of creating a coating onto the roadways, so you will want to keep that in mind. Those threats for snow showers do become slightly lower into the afternoon and the evening as the system continues to move to the east. However we will continue to be locked into the cloud cover overnight ahead of some more chances for snow showers going through the daytime tomorrow. High temperatures will eventually make it into the mid to upper 20s by the afternoon. As clouds continue to build up overnight, our low temperatures will only have a chance to fall back by a few degrees into the lower 20s. In terms of additional snowfall accumulation, the highest of the totals will be continued to be centered towards the northern half of the county. As you travel further south, the totals will decrease due to the lack of snow showers.

Weekend Sun (WAGM)

Sunshine will build in for the second half of the weekend, but it will be paired with some cooler high temperatures. Most of us will struggle to make it past the mid teens. Warmer temperatures will build in for Monday with the sunshine continuing however clouds will quickly increase. We are tracking a potential system in time for mid week and we will continue to track that for you as it gets closer.

