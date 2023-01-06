One Last Chance of Snow Showers Tomorrow, with Nicer Weather Expected for the Second Half of the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After another round of snow showers made their way across the county today, things are going to change going into the weekend. A cold front is just off to the north and west of us this evening and is expected to move through the region during the day tomorrow. This will bring scattered snow shower chances to the region once again through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Once this snow shower activity tapers off tomorrow evening, high pressure is expected to build into the region, leading to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures Sunday, and continuing into early next week.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall a few degrees into the lower to mid-20s for most spots. Winds remain light out of the east but will eventually be shifting into the northwest going into the day tomorrow. Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows cloud cover remaining in place. While there will still be some chances for snow showers during the overnight hours, I don’t think it will be as common as what we saw last night. Tomorrow does once again look to start with mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb back above freezing for many spots. Northwesterly winds will begin to bring cooler air back into the region, resulting in falling temperatures by the afternoon once the front passes. Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the cloud cover sticking with us through most of the day. This computer model is indicating snow shower chances hold off until the afternoon, with a possible line of snow showers and squalls forming as they move through the region. This line could quickly put down a half inch of snow on the roadways, reduce visibility, and really lead to dangerous driving conditions. Please be aware of this if you’re travelling Saturday afternoon, and plan accordingly if you do encounter one. Snow shower chances taper off by the evening hours, with clearing skies expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will set us up for a nice, but chilly second half of the weekend.

Sunday features plenty of sunshine going through the day as high pressure builds in and sits overhead. This will lead to chilly high temperatures Sunday, but also cooler overnight lows Sunday night into monday morning. Monday right now also looks to be a nice day with more sunshine. High temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots. This will be a couple degrees below where we should be for this time of year, mainly thanks to westerly winds continuing to stream colder air into the region.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

