Snow Shower Chances Taper Off Tonight, as Isolated Snow Shower Chances Remain in the Forecast Tomorrow and Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another messy weather day stepping outside with snow showers working their way through during the middle of the day. This was thanks to an area of low pressure that tried to advance into the region today but didn’t have much luck doing so after being running into colder air. A second area of low pressure back over the great lakes will strengthen and make its way east tonight, bringing more chances for snow showers going into the day tomorrow. A stronger cold front finally moves through the region Saturday, bringing one last chance for snow showers before high pressure brings sunny skies and cooler temperatures back to the region for Sunday, and into early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are only expected to fall back a few degrees from where they are now back into the upper teens. Easterly winds remain light though the overnight hours, which helps to keep temperatures where they are right now. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to return into the upper 20s and lower 30s. While the chances for snow showers are still there through much of the day, I don’t think the activity will be as widespread. The other thing to note, thanks to temperatures, tomorrow’s snow will be more in between a light fluffy snow and a heavy wet snow.

Future Satellite/Radar (12 AM Friday) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows how much of the morning remains on the quiet side. By early afternoon, snow shower chances are expected to begin over western parts of the county and spread east through the rest of the afternoon. I don’t think we’ll see much in terms of accumulation with these snow showers, just a dusting at most for everyone. Saturday starts off with another chance for scattered snow showers during the morning hours, however as a cold front passes through the region during the afternoon, snow shower chances are expected to diminish. Skies look to remain on the cloudy side through the evening hours, but skies eventually clear out overnight Saturday, leading to nicer weather going into the day Sunday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

