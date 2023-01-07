Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Jail in Houlton just recently scored perfect marks on the biennial inspection. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

The Aroostook County Jail has scored 100 percent on its biennial inspection. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says this accomplishment is quite a feat, especially considering the jail has been around since 1889.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen: “Well I mean it feels really good. Given the age of the facility, the climate we are now living in, the standards we now have to follow, it’s quite a feat actually and it’s a true testament to the quality of people that we are hiring and the people that we have in leadership here.”

During the inspection, which happens every two years, the Department of Corrections comes to the jail and inspects the mandatory standard files and the essential standard files. Over the last five reviews, the Jail has received a 100 percent score on its inspections and were even complemented.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen: “Did compliment us on how well our files looked, how well they were maintained, how they looked. They were easy to go through, and that’s a testament to the hard work that the team over there and the jail put into these files and how they take pride in their work.”

Gillen says there are improvements that need to be made to the building, but it’s been difficult. In it’s 134 years, the jail has been through renovations, like going from a 62 bed facility to a 117 bed facility. He adds maintenance and overcrowding have caused issues at the jail.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen: “Maintenance is very busy, let me just put it that way. They are chasing things everyday, all day. From leaking pipes to trying to get heat in places that need to be heat and less heat. One part of the jail could be 90 degrees, and the other part of the jail could be 65 degrees, but it is just because it’s just the way the jail is designed. It’s over its capacity, and it’s really at critical as it could fail pretty easily.”

Gillen says they are looking at possibly building a new jail facility in the future. Gillen says they have a new committee set to explore that need.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen: “I think in the spring, they will look to put out an RFP for a consultant to come in and help with the design, and to kick start things. It usually takes about, we hope, five years from start to finish. That commissions responsibility, this board is to design a facility that fits Aroostook County’s needs.”

In the meantime, Gillen says they will continue the work that earned them the perfect score on their inspection. Isaac Potter News Source 8

