Follow-Up Friday : A Late Snowmobile Season Impacts County Tourism

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Despite some snow showers over the last couple of days, there isn’t a lot of snow on the ground right now, putting the start of the snowmobile season on hold. Yesterday’s on our new segment “Throwback Thursday” we told you about a snowmobile season without snow in 1997. In this week’s Follow-up Friday, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard checks in on how this years season is doing.

Charles Schuler - District Manager - Aroostook Hospitality Inn " It’s hurting us, we’re getting a lot of people who are already cancelling, local businesses are feeling the hurt, This time last year we already had people hitting the trails and enjoying themselves, it’s hurting all of us”

Kevin Freeman, Owner of the Sled Shop in Presque Isle and President of the Presque Isle Snowmobile club says even though the trails aren’t currently open, due to lack of snow. clubs have been working all season to get them ready.

Kevin Freeman - Owner , The Sled Shop " This year, we’ve cleared trails 3 times already from the windstorms and the big heavy snow that we had early”

While this isn’t the first year that the snowmobile season has gotten a late start, it has an impact on people that usually would visit the County this time of year.

Kevin” we have a lot of people who want to travel up here from away and they’re anxious to get up here and they’d love to take advantage of holiday weekends and three day weekends and four day weekends but unfortunately the snow cover has not been good enough for them to show up”

Amy Schuler, who handles a lot of Digital Communications for the 5 motels she and her husband manage throughout the county, says she hears from a lot of the people who would normally be filling their parking lots with their sleds.

Amy Schuler - Digital Media Coordinator - Aroostook Hospitality Inn “We want to come but we dont think you’re gonna have the snow”

Charles”and its not just our business, its all the other local businesses, restaraunts, they rely on the local snowmobile tourism up here and our employees are feeling the hurt right now because they are losing the hours because we just dont have people coming in and it hurts everybody”

While the clubs, and businesses that rely are snowmobilers are all praying for one thing, snow. according to current forecasts, we’re not likely to see a major snowfall anytime in the near future.

