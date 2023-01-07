The Hodgdon Hawks Has The Experience and The Versatility To Go Far This Season

Hodgdon, Maine (WAGM) -The Hodgdon Hawks Girls Basketball Team will once again be one of the favorites in Class C. Taking in all the experience from those games in Bangor and having another year of experience on the court. They feel the team is ready to make a bigger statement this season.

Marissa Dow:” I think were going to do really good this year, i mean we’ve won our games so far and we have some challenging games coming up but we’ve worked really hard in the gym and practices, so it’s looking promising”. The Hodgdon Lady Hawks will once again be a terror on the perimeter to opposing teams this year with their shooting and look to make a deeper run in Bangor this season. But so far this season, what’s been standing out the most is their defense. Anna Oliver:” i think so far we’ve surprised everyone as a defensive team, i think our defense has really really improved for sure. Sadie Thompson:” i thought our defense against Mars Hill was probably the best defense that we’ve played since freshman year, i mean we were really scrappy and usually we struggle with rebounding but i thought we did well that game and we kept them on their toes the entire game so i thought that was really well”. Head Coach Wendall Harvey feels the team can attack offensively in so many ways whether it’s from downtown or in transition but ultimately wants the focus to be on improving Wendell Harvey:” we have a very athletic team this year, we like to get up and down the floor, we can shoot the three, we play tough man to man defense and yeah we just like to get it and go. And then on the defensive end, we like to get after it and puts some ball pressure on and fill the passing lanes. (dissolves) Were just looking to improve as the year goes through, sure up our defense, you know work on our game constantly; Looking to get back to Bangor, we had a good run in Bangor last year and looking to better what we did last year”. With their trip to Bangor last year, The team is feeling more confident about another potential trip to the cross-insurance center, saying that the experience of playing in the tournament will really make an impact this year. Anna Oliver:” we have a lot of the same girls back, we only lost two seniors, so getting that experience from last year will help us so much, cause everyone has been there already, everyone knows what its about and we can go back and do it again this year”. Sadie Thompson:” we shot the bell really really well in the tournament in our first game; in our quarterfinal game last year, and i think that will help us going back onto that floor, having that same confidence and knowing that we played there before and all of us have played that floor before”. One of the important battles Hodgdon will face this year will be health, with the goal being that in the crucial games down the stretch, the team can play their best game, with their best players on the court. Jonathon Eigenmann, NewsSource sports.

