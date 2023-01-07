Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throwback Thursday - No Snow '97
Throwback Thursday - No Snow ‘97
snowmobile
Follow-Up Friday : A Late Snowmobile Season Impacts County Tourism
Hodgdon Hawks Girls Basketball 2022-23
The Hodgdon Hawks Have The Experience and The Versatility To Go Far This Season
The Aroostook Snowdogs were on the sidelines for three years and they were finally able to lace...
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service

Latest News

Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspections
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspections
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video