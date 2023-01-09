A Dry Start to the Day With Snow Showers Developing by the Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We had some snow showers develop for the first half of the weekend. While it didn’t really amount to much in terms of accumulation, it did create some slick spots on the roadways. Sunshine returned for the second half of the weekend, but it was paired with some cooler temperatures. Temperatures are still on the cooler side this morning, but they are considered above average for this morning into the mid to upper teens. They are paired with some cloud cover though.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a weak cold front up to our north. It is fairly stationary at this point, but it as it slowly drops to the south, it will provide enough energy to produce some quick rounds of snow showers. I’m not expecting it to amount to much based on how quick it does move through. High pressure will eventually gain back control of our weather by mid week briefly giving us another chance to see the sunshine before some more chances for snow towards the end of the work week.

Snow Shower Timing (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you today, the better chance for seeing the mix of sun and clouds will be centered towards the early morning hours. The increase in cloud cover will be fairly gradual with clouds becoming thick by the afternoon. Once we head into the mid to late evening, snow showers will begin to develop. The bulk of them will wind up falling towards the evening commute. With temperatures not making it past the mid to upper 20s through the course of the afternoon, it’s likely any snow we do see will have the potential of creating some slick roadways. The chances for snow showers eventually dissipates by late evening however I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated snow showers on the backside of this clipper system. The rest of us will remain under the cloud cover as our overnight lows fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Snow Accumulation Through Tomorrow (WAGM)

In terms of how much snow we will see accumulate, the highest of the totals will be centered towards points north based on where this system sets itself up. The greatest impacts will be around the St. John River Valley. As you travel further south in the county totals will drop off seeing at best between a dusting and an inch.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow, we will spend another day in the cloud cover. With high temperatures once again making it into the mid to upper 20s, I’m not expecting the snow to have a chance to melt. The sunshine will make a brief return to the county by mid week, but it will be paired with some chilly temperatures as overnight lows even have a chance at falling back below the zero degree mark. We are watching our next system in time for the end of the work week and we will continue to update you as it gets closer.

