Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (Gray News) – A group of emergency healthcare workers from Michigan claimed a $1 million Powerball prize this week that they won in October.

The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club, made up of 78 nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from Traverse City, matched the five white balls in the Oct. 31 drawing to win the big prize.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the club’s representative, BJ Bossert Jr., bought the winning ticket at a CVS pharmacy in Traverse City.

“The Heroes to Zeroooos lottery club started several years ago,” Bossert said. “There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in money whenever they choose. I created a Facebook page for the club where I post who contributed for the drawing and then the results the morning after each drawing.”

Bossert said he was in shock when he checked his ticket at 4:30 a.m. and saw the club had won $1 million.

“When I saw we had won $1 million, I was in shock! I posted in the Facebook group and said I had a special announcement coming later that day and planned to share the good news when I was done with work.”

The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this week. Each person received about $12,800.

“Everyone in our club is ecstatic. This prize is a nice bonus for all of us around the holidays,” Bossert said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throwback Thursday - No Snow '97
Throwback Thursday - No Snow ‘97
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
snowmobile
Follow-Up Friday : A Late Snowmobile Season Impacts County Tourism
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspections
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection
The Aroostook Snowdogs were on the sidelines for three years and they were finally able to lace...
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.

Latest News

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US
The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the...
Supreme Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there