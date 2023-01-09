Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.(Debra Worley)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at more than 200 events during the year.

The drivers also document their journeys on social media.

Aspiring hot doggers can apply online before Jan. 31.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throwback Thursday - No Snow '97
Throwback Thursday - No Snow ‘97
snowmobile
Follow-Up Friday : A Late Snowmobile Season Impacts County Tourism
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspections
Aroostook County Jail once again receives perfect marks on biennial inspection
The Aroostook Snowdogs were on the sidelines for three years and they were finally able to lace...
Aroostook Snowdogs return to the court after three years on the sidelines.

Latest News

A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Feds review Musk tweet about disabling driver monitoring in Teslas
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Lawanda Sample-Rusk said she happened to be at the school when the shooting happened and...
Grandparent said she gave aid to teacher who was allegedly shot by 6-year-old