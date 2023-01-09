Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

With the doors locked, the lights off, and signs on the door stating “We are Closed Indefinitely”, the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center seems to have checked out.

The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center closed it’s doors indefinitely and allegedly without notice earlier today. Attempts to call or message the hotel and onsite restaurants have been unsuccessful. WAGM reached out to the owner of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center, Cang Quach, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

