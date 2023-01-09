Rescue group trying to find new home for dog after owner surrenders her at airport

An animal rescue group in North Carolina is trying to find a new home for an older dog who was abandoned at an airport in Charlotte. (SOURCE: WSOC)
By Erika Jackson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – An animal rescue group is trying to find a home for a dog that was surrendered at a North Carolina airport.

Daryl Strickland, the founder of Furbabies Animal Rescue, said the dog, named Baby Girl, was surrendered at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

Baby Girl has since been fostered by Robin King.

“We’ve taken her to the vet, and she’s real friendly with everybody,” King said. “And just lays up on the couch and made herself right at home.”

King said the two of them have become inseparable.

“This was just an emergency situation, but I felt like I can do this at this moment,” she said.

Strickland said she thinks of King as a fairy fur-godmother after the first-time foster mom stepped up to take care of Baby Girl at a moment’s notice.

An airline worker alerted Furbabies after the pup was surrendered after her owner, who asked not to be identified, said she couldn’t fit the dog’s crate under her seat and was unable to pay the crate-transport fees.

“Baby girl was not abandoned at the airport. I surrendered her,” the woman said.

The dog’s owner, who is visually impaired and on a fixed income, said she left the dog with Furbabies before boarding the plane.

She said she wouldn’t have left Baby Girl if the dog was not in good hands.

“I wouldn’t have gone on the plane,” the dog’s former owner said. “I would’ve been homeless. I would’ve stayed on the streets of North Carolina with my dog.”

An airline worker contacted Strickland, with Furbabies Animal Rescue, and King picked the dog up from the airport Tuesday.

Now, they are trying to give the 14-year-old Beagle a fresh start with a new family.

“She’s an older dog, so she would have to go to an older family,” King said. “She likes her little walks but not very enthusiastic like little dogs would be.”

King said she’s confident Baby Girl will be more enthusiastic when she finds her forever home.

The rescue group said Baby Girl still needs blood and dental work before she can go to a home. The group estimates the vet bill will cost about $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

