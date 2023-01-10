Adopt-A-Block Aroostook has their first drive thru food distribution in the new year

By Isaac Potter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook held their first drive thru food distribution of the new year this past weekend.

Cars were lined up at the Military Street Baptist Church in Houlton to receive food bags. Before the pandemic, Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook would go out to groups of families in the community and deliver food goods. When the pandemic hit, they started doing a drive thru food distribution and has turned into a big hit for the organization. Tammy Goetsch, the Director of Adopt-A-Block Aroostook says what makes the drive-thru distributions special is the help of volunteers in the community.

Tammy Goetsch,: “What makes it so special I think is a group of people, you will see all these people here today volunteering. We could not do this what we do without the volunteers of Adopt-A-Block about 7,000 volunteer hours a year, because they have a heart and a passion for other people. They like outside of their own selves, and they say what can I do with what God has put in my hand. Sometimes its I can organize, I can clean, I can cook, or I can visit. That is what makes it so special, it’s so much more than a bag of food. It’s really doing life together, and being community.”

Goetsch says the food bags were provided through Good Shepherd food banks and Catholic Charities of Maine. She adds this is a great way to help those in need.

