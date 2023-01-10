A Cloudy Day to Start with a Return to the Sunshine Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we started the day off under the cloud cover and remaining dry, but once we headed into the evening hours, we saw some snow showers develop. Most spots were able to have a few inches accumulate onto the roadways creating some slick travel overnight. We were left with some isolated snow showers earlier on this morning and that will be the case through the course of the morning. Eventually by this afternoon and evening I am expecting us to see some breaks in the clouds.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system off to our west responsible for providing the snow showers and the cloud cover this morning. High pressure eventually makes a brief return in time for tomorrow leading us to plenty of sunshine. As we head further on into the week, we are continuing to track a system developing from our west looking to bring some snow and rain to the county. We will continue to monitor this for you as it gets closer.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Before we cool off in terms of our high temperatures, we will eventually make it into the low to mid 20s this afternoon. Timing things out for you, we will continue to see the enhanced cloud cover this morning with the possibility for some isolated snow showers. Once we head into the afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease leading us to some partly cloudy skies overnight. While we do lose some of the cloud cover, our overnight lows will have a chance to fall back into the lower single digits. In fact, some spots will have a better chance of falling back below the zero degree mark. The cooler spots will be towards points north where clouds will dissipate quicker.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

That being said, we will be waking up to some cooler temperatures tomorrow morning. In fact, high temperatures for most of us will only have a chance to reach the mid to upper teens. It will be paired with plenty of sunshine though as any clouds we do have overnight will break apart pretty quickly in the early morning hours. Once we get towards the daytime on Thursday, clouds will build back in ahead of our next system for the end of the work week. Temperatures will eventually warm back up as well.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

